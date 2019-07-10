Teachers, parents should act like guidance counselors: psychologist

Mental health issues amongst students are very common these days.

Psychologist Urooj Moiz said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, a lot of people are going through mental pressure, whether they are at work, in school or at home. There is always something or someone around us that could stress us out.

However, it really depends on the support system and the environment around us, she said. It also depends on the person themselves, like if they’re mentally strong and are capable of dealing with societal pressure.

We need counselors, she said. Pakistan’s educational institutions need mental health counselors who can guide students when they are stressed.

Parents and teachers also need to play the role of guidance counselors. Urooj explained that because of our country’s economic situation, parents are constantly in financial distress which could cause them to pressure their children to do well in school. Parents often start comparing their child to other students of the same age which could affect the child’s thinking ability.

Urooj added that communication is key when it comes to dealing with mental pressure. Parents need to develop a sense of awareness and see if there is a change in their child’s attitude. They need to become their guidance counselor and try to understand what’s going on in their child’s mind, she advised.

Even for the teachers, it is important to form a trusting relationship with their students and not judge them based on their academic progression, said the psychologist.

Teachers should not taunt parents regarding their child’s grades. It is very important for both teachers and parents to stop targeting the child when it comes to grades, urged Urooj. Today, life is very competitive. Education should not be the ultimate goal, it should be the brightness of the mind, said Urooj.

