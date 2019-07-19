Tackling false testimonies and delays was our priority: chief justice

The judiciary came together to take some simultaneous reforms in order to improve the country’s legal system. They realised that its two biggest problems were false testimonies and delays, and steps were taken to solve them, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while addressing a police ceremony in Karachi on Friday.

All the judges sat together and decided that we don’t need to change the laws, the system or the procedure. “We just had to make some changes. I told my fellow judges that we have don’t have to have form commissions or hold conferences when simple solutions are available to us,” he remarked.

On false testimonies, he remarked that some British judges, while hearing a case in 1925, remarked that when a person is dying he is not likely to tell a lie. The dying declaration has a sanctity attached to it. In the Indian subcontinent, however, people on their death bed don’t shy away from accusing their enemies because they want to make them suffer. “It is strange that in every murder case, the eye witness is either the father or the uncle of the deceased. This means that all people are killed in front of their fathers,” he claimed.

False testimonies will no longer be acceptable, the top judge said. “There is a Latin phrase ‘falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus‘. It means that false in one thing, will result in false in everything.” This is a principle of the Islamic jurisprudence too. We as a Muslim society have a greater responsibility to adhere to the truth, he said. “In our system, we think that we just have to convict people. In order to do that we even started accepting lies. This approach is wrong.” He remarked that witnesses take an oath in court, then they lie in the court. This will not be tolerated anymore. “If we want a just system, then no falsehood will be acceptable.”

The chief justice said that the courts have taken action against false witnesses too. “So far, fifteen people have been taken to courts.” Justice Khosa remarked that policemen who help those recording false testimonies will be taken to task too. “If anything happens under your watch, then be ready to face the consequences too.”

Another problem was of delayed justice. To counter this, the judges have decided to not adjourn any case. “Cases are fixed for hearing and not adjournment. I told everyone that a case will only be adjourned if the lawyer dies or the judge passes away.”

Justice Khosa said that focal persons have now been appointed in every district and the person who files the case will no longer have to produce witnesses but it will be the job of the state. “The focal persons will ensure that all witnesses are in attendance before the court.”

We even formed model courts. “There weren’t separately formed, rather we selected one judge in every district and told them that their court will become a model court. We even provided the judges with extensive training.” They are currently operating in 116 districts across Pakistan. “In just 86 working days, they have given verdicts in 9,767 murder and narcotics cases.” The good news is that there are zero pending cases in 12 districts. “We are so happy with the results because we just fine-tuned the system,” he added.

