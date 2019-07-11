Swat man kills brother-in-law for 18-year-old marriage of choice

A man killed on Thursday his brother-in-law in Swat’s Mingora for marrying his sister of his own choice 18 years after the couple married.

Farmaan, who hails from Mingora, had married Sajida 18 years ago. They ran away to Dir and started living there after getting married.

However, Sajida’s brother, Siddique, managed to track them down and contacted his sister. He told her that he wanted to meet her and put aside their differences. Siddique and his accomplices entered the sister’s house and he opened fire at his brother-in-law.

Sajida and her eight-year-old daughter, Haseena, were injured in the shooting.

The suspect managed to flee and the search for him is currently under way.

