Swat couple’s killers arrested after almost four years

The Swat police arrested on Thursday a couple’s killers almost four years after the murder.

The police say Muhammad Azam and his wife, who were from Bara Bandhi, were killed when they resisted the robbers.

Authorities have vowed to arrest their three accomplices soon.

The two suspects who have been arrested — Bilal and Ali — shot the couple during the robbery gone wrong on January 26, 2016.

DSP Zaman said Ali has confessed and the rest of the suspects , including the prime suspect Saleem Shah, will be arrested soon.

The couple’s family is satisfied with the police action. They said they are glad the killers were arrested, even if it was almost four years late.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.