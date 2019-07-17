Suspect in Judge Malik video case remanded into FIA custody

The FIA arrested on Wednesday a suspect over his alleged involvement in the Judge Arshad Malik video leak case.

Mian Tariq was presented before a court and remanded into the FIA’s custody for two days. The FIA claims that Tariq shot the videos which PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz showed during a press conference on July 6.

Judge Malik sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to prison for seven years after convicting him in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. At a press conference, Maryam showed videos of the judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz.

The judge, however, later denied the video and claimed that what he said has been taken out of context. Many people have asked the authorities to conduct a forensic analysis of the video.

