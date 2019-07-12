Sukkur Municipal Corporation approves Rs3.81b budget

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation has unveiled Rs3.81 billion budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, which was unanimously approved by its members.

SMC is one of Sindh’s three municipal corporations. The others are Hyderabad and Larkana. A municipal corporation, under our current local government law, is for a city with a population from 300,000 to 3.5 million.

Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh presided over the budget meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by Deputy Mayor Tariq Hussain Chohan, Municipal Commissioner Pir Wahid Bakhsh, Union Council chairpersons and municipal officials.

During the meeting, Accounts Officer Mohammad Yousuf Malik presented the budget. He informed that the opening balance of the corporation was Rs847.6 million.

Malik said the corporation would generate estimated revenue of Rs3.82 billion during the current fiscal year, in share of income, capital and grant-in-aid.

Providing details of expenditures, he said Rs970 million and Rs780 million have been allocated for the ongoing and new development schemes, respectively. Similarly, Rs252.5 million were estimated for Schedule of New Expenditure, Rs35.1 million for repairs and maintenance, Rs1 billion for establishment charges, Rs765.2 million for contingencies, Rs24.5 million for charge expenditure and Rs30 million for liabilities, Malik said.

The total expenditures of the corporation during the current fiscal year would make up to Rs3.81 billion. After all the expenditures, the corporation would have a closing balance of Rs6.7 million, the accounts officer informed.

The members of the corporation unanimously approved the budget. They also approved Rs60 million grant for the upgradation of Sukkur’s Mir Masoom Shah Library.

On the occasion, Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh said a library is the heart of any city and they would utilise all resources to modernize Mir Masoom Shah Library.

On the pointation of a UC chairperson, the mayor directed concerned officials to inspect solar-power plates installed at the library and have them repaired.

UC chairperson Ahsan Lashari proposed sending 10 corporation employees on Umrah every year. The mayor accepted the proposal saying that they would start off by sending five employees a year.

The corporation members gave a go-ahead for installation of water-filteration plants and a sunshade at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Sukkur.

During the meeting, UC chairpersons Ghulam Murtaza Ghangro and Shafiq Pirzada expressed extreme displeasure over lack of water supply to citizens.

At this, the mayor directed concerned officials to resolve the problem by immediately deploying the required staff at pumping station Water Works-III.

Mayor Sheikh also sought members’ opinion regarding handing over responsibility of city’s cleanliness system to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, which the members rejected through majority of votes.

