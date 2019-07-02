Sugar price increase money not going to me: Jahangir Tareen

Says he isn't violating court orders by attending government meetings

Tareen, who is also the director and chief executive of the JDW group, said the tax money is not going to sugar mill owners or him."The tax money is going to the government," Tareen said. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.The government had taxed sugar at a mere Rs3.50 in the budget, he said. Hammad Azhar, the minister of state for revenue, however, said that the cost of sugar had increased by Rs5 in the last three months.When asked if he is violating a Supreme Court order by attending government meetings, Tareen said that the apex court's decision barred him from holding any position.Tareen was disqualified on December 15, 2017, for misdeclaration under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution."I don't have any position," he told reporters. "I was invited and I briefed the cabinet," he said.The PTI leader said that it was not an unlawful act. "I am serving the country. Please let me serve."