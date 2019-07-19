Friday, July 19, 2019 | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
PIA lost Rs4b of taxpayers’ money each month in 2017
Court dismisses NAB’s petition against Maryam Nawaz
Couple who married for love shot dead in Karachi
Pakistan to grant consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Election
Strict security in Orakzai as polling stations receive election materials
Fakhar ul Islam
1 hour ago
Election scheduled on July 20
The police, army and Frontier Constabulary have been deployed in KP's Orakzai ahead of the July 20 election.
This is the first election in the recently-merged tribal districts. The election will be held to elect representatives for 16 districts.
In PK-110 Orakzai, election material has been brought to 176 polling stations.
Eight polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive, 25 sensitive and 145 normal. Twenty-three polling stations have been set up in Hangu, 23 in Kohat and 130 in district Orakzai.
There are 110,741 registered male voters in the district and 85,695 female voters.
There are 290 polling booths set up for men and 253 for women.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
orakzai
Tribal Districts Elections 2019
RELATED STORIES
Eight children killed in Orakzai after roof collapses during wedding
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Why is Fata’s gun culture disappearing?
3 months ago
3 months ago
What Daish taught the Hindus and Muslims of Orakzai
4 months ago
4 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Orakazi, Tribal districts elections 2019, fata elections, kp elections, election, fata election, waziristan, army, Pakistan army,
MOST READ
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.