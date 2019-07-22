Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

Staff shortage hampering FBR’s action against individuals with ‘benami’ assets

2 hours ago
 

 

The shortage of staff in the Federal Board of Revenue is hampering its action against individuals owning ‘benami’ properties and involved in tax evasion, it emerged Monday.

The FBR decided to expedite its action against individuals, who did not avail the opportunity to declare their assets under an amnesty scheme announced by the government.

The scheme was introduced on May 14 and it expired on July 3. It came as part of the government’s efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the economy.

However, the FBR is unable to take an effective action against such individuals and requires 25 senior officials.

It has written a letter to the Accountant General of Pakistan for the creation of additional posts in the FBR’s Inland Revenue Department.

The FBR seeks creation of seven posts each of BPS-21 and BPS-20, one of BPS-19, six of BPS-18 and four posts of BPS-17.

Sources informed SAMAA TV that the prime minister has already given a go-ahead in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
