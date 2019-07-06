Speeding tanker kills three-year-old in Karachi’s Manghopir

A three-year-old child was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker in Karachi’s Manghopir near Kunwari Colony on Saturday.

The police have arrested the driver and impounded the tanker.

The child was sitting alone on the side of the road.

A protest was staged by people who witnessed the accident. The protest was called off after law enforcers spoke to the protesters and assured them of an investigation into the incident.

