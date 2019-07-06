Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Speeding tanker kills three-year-old in Karachi’s Manghopir

1 hour ago
 

 

A three-year-old child was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker in Karachi’s Manghopir near Kunwari Colony on Saturday.

The police have arrested the driver and impounded the tanker.

The child was sitting alone on the side of the road.

Related: Speeding bus runs over four motorcyclists in Rahim Yar Khan

A protest was staged by people who witnessed the accident. The protest was called off after law enforcers spoke to the protesters and assured them of an investigation into the incident.

