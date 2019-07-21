Sunday, July 21, 2019  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Soldier martyred in Indian firing along the LoC

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A soldier was martyred along the Line of Control after Indian forces opened fire, according to the ISPR.

India fired rockets and mortars in the Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot sectors, targeting civilian population and army check posts.

The check post was heavily damaged during the attack. During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi was martyred. Four civilians, including two young girls and a woman, were injured.

