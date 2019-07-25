Sneak thieves add to patients’ woes at Peshawar hospital

Sneak thieves have been roaming around Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, making the lives of patients, doctors, nurses, paramedics and visitors miserable. Some people’s money has been stolen, while others have been deprived of their mobile phones.

More than 10 robberies have been reported in a single week. Those who come to the hospital for treatment have been advised to stay alert.

A person said that someone stole Rs50,000 from his wallet and now he has no money to get his family member admitted to the hospital.

A patient told SAMAA TV that his mobile phone was stolen by one of the thieves.

The administration said that robberies are very common on the hospital’s premises. Many robbers have been caught and stolen goods were recovered from them too.

The hospital staff members have said that they will put up more security cameras and deploy more security personnel to curb the number of robberies.

