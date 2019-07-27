Six soldiers martyred in South Waziristan, four in Turbat

Six soldiers were martyred in a cross border attack in North Waziristan while four Frontier Constabulary personnel were martyred in Balochistan’s Turbat.

The ISPR reported the deaths on Saturday.

A Pakistan Army vehicle was attacked by militants from Afghanistan near Garbaz.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Hawaldar Khalid, Naveed, Bachal, Ali Raza, Babar and Ahsan.

In Turbat, four soldiers, including an officer identified as Captain Aaqib, were killed after militants opened fire.

Captain Aaqib was from Bhulwal, Nasir Hussain from Swabi, Hafeezullah from Mastung and Atif Altaf from Azad Kashmir.

