Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Six soldiers martyred in South Waziristan, four in Turbat

21 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Six soldiers were martyred in a cross border attack in North Waziristan while four Frontier Constabulary personnel were martyred in Balochistan’s Turbat.

The ISPR reported the deaths on Saturday.

A Pakistan Army vehicle was attacked by militants from Afghanistan near Garbaz.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Hawaldar Khalid, Naveed, Bachal, Ali Raza, Babar and Ahsan.

In Turbat, four soldiers, including an officer identified as Captain Aaqib, were killed after militants opened fire.

Captain Aaqib was from Bhulwal, Nasir Hussain from Swabi, Hafeezullah from Mastung and Atif Altaf from Azad Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Army SOUTH WAZIRISTAN turbat
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.