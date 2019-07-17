Six picnickers killed as van collides with bus in Balochistan’s Hub

Six people were killed after their hi-roof van collided with a passenger bus in Hub Tuesday night.
The police said that six friends were returning from Kund Malir when the accident occurred near Windar. A fire erupted in both vehicles after the accident because of which the picnickers burned to death. The fire brigade reached the site and doused the fire.
The bus passengers were rescued in time, said the police. The bus was travelling from Karachi to Turbat.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Karachi's SITE and New Chali. A policeman, Anwar Ali, was among them. His family said that Ali had planned a picnic with his friends to celebrate his brother's wedding.
Their families have claimed that the Balochistan administration has done nothing to arrest the driver responsible for the accident.