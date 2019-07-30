Six people injured in Bakhar Goth roof collapse

46 mins ago
At least six people were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Karachi’s Bakhar Goth on Tuesday.
One person has been critically injured and is seeking treatment at a hospital. All the survivors were labourers.
According to their neighbours, the labourers were living in a dilapidated house.
The roof collapsed because heavy monsoon rains are currently lashing Karachi. The rains are expected to continue till Wednesday.
