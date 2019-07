Six children died on Friday after a newly-constructed water tank fell over them in Kohat.

Three children were also injured in the incident. They were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Kohat and are said to be in critical condition.

The victims were bathing in the tank water when it collapsed, the police said.

Their ages were between seven and 10 years.

