Sindh’s students shake off the summer blues as schools reopen

Students across Sindh are heading back to school today (Monday) as public and private schools reopen after the summer vacation.

Some private schools that closed late will be reopening next week.

But the attendance rate was relatively low in Karachi and Hyderabad, Sindh’s biggest cities. The Sindh education department refused to extend summer vacations, despite calls from parents and teachers. “The summer break was from May 1 to June 30,” education department spokesperson Saeed Memon had told SAMAA TV.

The schedule was decided on January 2, during a steering committee meeting. The committee decided the entire year’s school schedule.

The steering committee had also decided that students would not get off on public holidays anymore. There will be no holiday on Kashmir Day, Independence Day, the Urs of Shah Latif Bhitai, Pakistan Day, Eid Miladun Nabi or Quaid-e-Azam’s death anniversary. Schools will hold special events on these days to commemorate them instead.

