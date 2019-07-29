Sindh schools to remain closed on Tuesday

All educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on July 30 because of heavy rain.

The government made the decision after rain wreaked havoc on Monday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that this rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan.

The education ministry issued a notification saying that all private and government schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow.

The exams of Karachi’s NED University scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed as well. The university administration said that the new date of the exams will be announced soon.

It rained in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar. In Hyderabad, sporadic rain throughout the night led to water getting collected on the streets. In Jamshoro, multiple areas lost power and several low lying areas were flooded. In Tando Allayar, heavy rain caused multiple areas to lose power for 12 hours. Schools have been closed in the city and in Mirpurkhas.

In Karachi, 3mm of rain has been recorded in North Nazimabad, 37mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 35mm in Korangi, 34 in Surjani Town, 32 in North Karachi, 32 in Malir and 30 in FB Area.

The Met department has forecast two more days of rain in these cities.

