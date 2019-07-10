Sindh govt takes back announcement of over 5,000 vacancies

The Sindh government has termed an earlier notification issued by it, which provided job opportunities to around 5,000 people, null and void.

It withdrew job opportunities provided to grade 1 to grade 4 officers in metropolitan and municipal corporations across the province.

On May 28, the government’s services general administration and coordination department had issued a letter in which it announced more than 5,000 vacancies for grade 1 to grade 4 officers in several of Sindh’s municipal and metropolitan corporations.

These corporations had also been told to publish advertisements in the newspapers about the vacancies within 10 days.

On June 24, however, a second letter labelled as ‘most immediate’ was issued by the local government director’s office in which the government withdrew its initial letter announcing job recruitment.

KMC Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the notification withdrawal is against the youth of Karachi. He called the provincial government’s action discriminatory, alleging that it was done to deprive Karachi’s youth of government jobs.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, however, clarified that the notification was not just withdrawn from Karachi, but the entire province.

The Karachi mayor is misleading facts due to lack of information, said Ghani.

Why did the Sindh govt take a U-turn?

Ghani said a section officer of the local government department issued the job recruitment notification without taking permission from the local government secretary.

“We do not have the complete data of vacant posts in all union councils, metropolitan and municipal corporations across Sindh,” he said, adding that the local government department will first gather this data and then complete the recruitment process.

