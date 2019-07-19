Sindh CM says working hard to contain spread of HIV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that his government had been working hard to contain the spread of HIV virus in the province.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of American-based Gilead Sciences delegation led by Mr Clifford Samuel Vice President of the organization. The others in the delegation were Ms Hema Srinivasan Senior Director South Asia, Mr Caludio Lilienfeld Senior Director Government affairs Asia Pacific and Osman Khalid Waheed CEO of Ferozsons Lab.

Shah said he has allocated Rs600 million to contain and control the spread of HIV and also established a Rs1 billion Endowment Fund for rehabilitation of affected people.

The chief minister said that when he heard presence of some HIV affected people in Naudero of Larkana district he dispatched special teams to conduct screening. “We preferred to screen the population of the area instead of putting the matter under the carpet,” he said.

Shah said that 32,151 people were screened, of them 936, including 770 children and 166 adults, were detected HIV positive. He added out of 936 patients, 47 percent were male, 53 percent female.

Disclosing the age bracket of the HIV patients, the chief minister said that out of 936 HIV positive cases, 56% patients were of five years age, 26% between 5 to 14 years, 16% between 15 to 45 years and 2% of 45 years and above.

Speaking about his government response, Shah said that a new Pediatrics Treatment Center had been established at Children Hospital Larkana and another similar center was being set up at THQ Ratodero. “The Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority has launched operation against illegal blood banks, and quack clinics have been sealed.”

The chief minister said that vertical programmes such as Lady Health Workers, EPI, Nutrition and MNCH had been actively engaged in Ratodero and Larkana. “We have introduced auto-lock syringes at Larkana,” he said.

He said international NGOs and UN agencies like UNICEF, WHO, UNAID, GFATM, USAID-JSI had been taken on board for technical support. Shah said that Aga Khan University hospital, SIUT and other institutions have also been involved in providing support in treatment, screening, capacity building of concerned medical officers and technical staff.

It was also pointed out at the meeting that WHO Mission visited Larkana’s Ratodero and focused there on testing and treatment, and disseminated hands-on training to physicians at HIV treatment centres.

The chief minister thanked WHO for arranging three missions in response to HIV outbreak and providing necessary medicines for 600 HIV positive children for three months. He also thanked UNICEF, NACP, Global Fund, UNAIDS, UNFPA, USAID, Nai Zindagi Trust, AKUH, SIUT, DUHS and APLHIV for giving full support to his government for containing HIV spread and treatment of the affected people.

On the occasion, Gilead Sciences Vice President Clifford Samuel offered Sindh chief minister his organisation’s support.

The chief minister directed Secretary Health Saeed Awan to hold a follow-up meeting with the delegation and discuss where their support was required. “I don’t want duplication in services but it must be specified where needed,” the chief minister concluded.

