Sindh CM directs for timely completion of BRTS Edhi Line

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed on Sunday the provincial transport department to timely complete BRTS Abdul Sattar Edhi Line, formerly known as BRTS Orange Line. He directed for removal of all the hurdles in its way.

The chief minister issued the directives during his visit to different districts of the city on Sunday. He was accompanied by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Minister Transport Awais Shah and other officials.

Shah visited Orangi area of the city where the structure of BRTS Abdul Sattar Edhi Line was still incomplete.

Minister Transport Awais Shah informed the chief minister that there were some issues with regard to utilities like PTCL, K-Electric, KWSB and SSGC. Although the utilities had been moved they had not yet built new connections, he said, which is why the construction work could not be completed.

The transport minister said that there had also been some leakages of waterlines and overflow of sewerage line. He noted that most people in Orangi and garbage vehicles dump their trash along and inside the BRTS corridor.

The chief minister directed Ghani to resolve the issues relating to the water board and garbage lifting. He told the local government minister to remove the municipal commissioners, who were not delivering, and post good officers in place of them.

BRTS Abdul Sattar Edhi Line is 3.88-kilometer bus rapid transit line from TMA Office in Orangi to Jinnah University for Women in Nazimabad. It includes four bus stations and one terminal. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs643.35 million.

CM Shah further directed the transport minister to expedite the work on the project so that it could be connected with the Green Line at Board office.

