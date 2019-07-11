Sindh Building Control Authority to hear public grievances

The Sindh Building Control Authority will now address public grievances through its new complaint cell established at its office in Karachi.

According to an SBCA representative, the core aim of establishing the ‘Public Grievances Cell’ is to ensure prompt disposal of complaints.

It comprises four members, including in-charge Ali Mehdi Kazmi, Additional Director Shahid Hussain, Assistant Director Sanaullah Shaikh and stenographer Mustafa Abbas, the SBCA representative said.

He said that the cell will receive and address complaints every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am to 2pm.

