HOME > Culture

Sialkot’s Shawala Teja Singh Temple reopens after 72 years

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Saqib Jehangir/Facebook

The Shawala Teja Singh Temple has been reopened for people after 72 years. It is located in Sialkot’s Dhaarowal.  

The centuries-old temple, which was built by Sardar Teja Singh, was closed during Partition. The Hindus of Sialkot stopped coming to the temple after a mob damaged it in 1992 while protesting the demolition of the Babari Mosque in India.

Related: Multan’s 250-year-old Jain temple lies in sheer neglect

“We are thankful to the government for opening our temple,” said a Hindu while speaking to SAMAA TV. “We can come here whenever we want now.”

The step has been taken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Haider said that they collaborated with the Evacuee Trust Property Board to reopen the temple. “People are free to visit anytime.”

Many tourists have started coming to the heritage site as well.

The government has said that the work to preserve and restore the temple will start soon.

