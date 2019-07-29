SHO injured while stopping a robbery in Karachi’s Landhi

A police officer, identified as Saadat Butt, was shot on Sunday while trying to stop an armed robbery in Karachi’s Landhi.

Butt is the SHO at the Landhi police station. He was patrolling Sunday night when he heard a woman’s scream. He saw that six armed robbers on three motorcycles had stopped a car in the middle of the road, a witness told the police.

He surrounded the men, but they opened fire at him and fled after the attack.

Butt was taken to Jinnah hospital where the doctors said he was shot in his chest. He is out of danger, SSP Ali Raza said.

The police found four 9mm bullet cases from the scene. They have started searching for the suspects.

