Shehbaz’s lawyers in London for action against Daily Mail story

The legal team of Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, has arrived in London.

The lawyers met with his elder son, Salman Shehbaz too. Salman said that they are currently taking legal advice and that action will be taken soon.

The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, published a scathing report accusing the PML-N leader of embezzling millions of pounds of aid given by the UK for earthquake relief victims and schools. Shehbaz has accused the premier of being behind the report and “planting it”.

The PML-N has called the report ‘fabricated’ and says there is no truth to it. Shortly after the report was published, the UK’s Department For International Development (DFID) published a rebuttal, also claiming that there was no truth to the accusations. It said it released the money to the Pakistani government, some during Shehbaz’s tenure as chief minister, on payment by result basis, meaning they only released funds when the agreed upon work was completed.

Among its other claims, the Daily Mail accused Shehbaz and his family of taking kickbacks and laundering the money to the UK.

The matter has been raised by a UK MP in parliament too. The parliamentarian said that the UK needs to take measures to see how Pakistan has spent the aid it has been receiving.

On July 15, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar brought forth what he called “proof” of alleged embezzlement of millions of pounds of UK aid by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

“Some suspicious transactions in case of assets were highlighted pertaining to Shehbaz family. The transactions included huge sums of money transferred from abroad,” he elaborated. “When looked into, it emerged that more than 200 remittances came into the accounts of the [Shehbaz] family. The total amount summed up to more than $26 million.” The PM’s aide said the transfer of these sums began in 2007 and continued for years.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, however, said that Akbar was lying. He asked the government to present evidence against Shehbaz in the court. He remarked that the PTI was misleading the people. He said if the ruling party has evidence against Sharif then it should hand it over to the National Accountability Bureau.

