Shehbaz vows to make ‘fascist’ PM pay for all injustices

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif vowed to make PM Imran Khan pay for all injustices. He was addressing party workers outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.

Shehbaz, the opposition leader, had come to meet to prison to meet his brother, Nawaz Sharif, along with Maryam Nawaz. The former PM was sentenced to jail after an accountability court found him guilty of corruption in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

“I am giving you a warning Fascist Imran,” said Shehbaz. “You should stop your fascist tactics.” He remarked that the nation will hold you accountable.

The PML-N workers have claimed that the police aren’t letting them meet the PML-N Quaid. They said only Nawaz’s family members have permission to meet him inside the jail.

The police also removed the tents set-up by party workers outside the prison. Anti-Riot Force has been deployed too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.