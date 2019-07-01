Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Politics

Shehbaz terms Sanaullah’s arrest ‘worst example of lawlessness, political victimization’

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned on Monday the arrest of party lawmaker Rana Sanaullah, terming it “the worst example of lawlessness and political victimization”.

Earlier in the day, Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the ruling PTI government, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF confirmed that the PML-N leader was taken into custody from the highway, with drugs seized from his personal vehicle.

“The arrest of Rana Sanaullah without the registration of a case or allegation is the worst example of lawlessness and political victimization,” Shehbaz said on Twitter.

He also accused the prime minister of using the state institutions against his political rivals. “Today, another evil example was set of using institutions against political opponents on the orders of the prime minister.”

The PML-N president said it was regretful to see the National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Narcotics Force being used to arrest and pressurize political opponents.

He demanded the concerned authorities to immediately produce Sanaullah before a court and inform about the allegations against him.

Shehbaz maintained that Sanaullah’s arrest had exposed PM Imran Khan’s personal animosity.

 
PML-N rana sanaullah Shehbaz Sharif
 
