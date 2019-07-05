Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif’s vehicle injures policeman in Lahore

2 hours ago
 

A policeman was injured on Friday after Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s vehicle trampled him outside an accountability court in Lahore. 

Muhammad Zahid was standing at an intersection when the vehicle ran over his foot while taking a U-turn. The people inside the vehicle got out and helped him get back on his feet, according to the police.

Related: PML-N supporter injured after being hit by Shehbaz’s car

He wasn’t shifted to a hospital because his injury wasn’t so serious, the police told SAMAA TV.

Shehbaz had come the court to attend the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. The court sent his son, Hamza Shahbaz, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case.

 

On June 20, a PML-N supporter was injured after being hit by party president Shehbaz’s car outside the prison. The man’s foot was hurt and he was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Shehbaz Sharif
 
