Shehbaz Sharif files defamation suit against The Mail on Sunday

PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has filed a defamation against The Mail on Sunday, a British tabloid and sister paper of the Daily Mail, for accusing him of misappropriating UK aid funds.

The article accused him and his family of misappropriating UK government funds meant for flood and earthquake survivours during his tenure as Punjab chief minister. His case will be fought by British law firm Carter-Ruck.

If there was any truth to these allegations a case would have been lodged and I would have been arrested, he said, rebutting the accusations. Shehbaz said he will prove his innocence in British courts. He has also accused the PTI-led government of being behind the article and accusations.

The matter has been raised by a UK MP in parliament as well. The parliamentarian said that the UK needs to take measures to see how Pakistan has spent the aid it has been receiving.

On July 15, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar brought forth what he called “proof” of alleged embezzlement of millions of pounds of UK aid by Shehbaz and his family.

“Some suspicious transactions in case of assets were highlighted pertaining to Shehbaz family. The transactions included huge sums of money transferred from abroad,” he elaborated. “When looked into, it emerged that more than 200 remittances came into the accounts of the [Shehbaz] family. The total amount summed up to more than $26 million,” he said. The PM’s aide said the transfer of these sums began in 2007 and continued for years.

