Shehbaz is worried about AC being removed from Nawaz’s cell

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif is worried about the removal of air conditioner from the prison cell of his brother, Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N president wrote a letter to the Punjab chief secretary telling him to not to do so as it will put Nawaz’s life in danger.

He even quoted a story of The Express Tribune and said that it reported that the government has written to the prisons IG asking him to remove air conditioners from Nawaz’s cell. Shehbaz, however, said that this is in direct violation of the instructions given by a medical board. The board had said that the “room temperature should be maintained at a comfortable level to prevent possible dehydration and deterioration of renal functions.”

Shehbaz remarked that he is “appalled at the callousness” of the home department for omitting this “pivotal point about Nawaz’s medical condition” while writing the IG.

This “blatant attempt at his life shrouded in procedural vagueness reeks of political vendetta”, he said in the letter. The removal of the air conditioner will be a “direct violation” of the medical board’s recommendations, Shehbaz added. “No political pressure be allowed to contravene the rights of the three-time PM.”

