Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remanded into NAB custody for 13 days

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been remanded into NAB custody for 13 days.

The former prime minister was presented before an Islamabad accountability court on Friday in the LNG terminal case.

He was arrested by the bureau on Thursday near the Lahore toll plaza. NAB had asked for his 14-day physical remand.

During the hearing, Marriyum Aurangzeb was allowed to meet Abbasi. She and Ahsan Iqbal were in the car when he was arrested.

The bureau has been investigating him in the LNG corruption case. He has been accused of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself during his tenure as federal petroleum minister. His name is also on the Exit Control List.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
