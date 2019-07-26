Shah approves establishment of forensic commission, Sindh Safe City Authority

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a proposal to establish the Sindh Safe City Authority and Sindh Forensic Commission so that both the projects, currently hanging in the balance, could be completed in true letter and spirit.

He took this decision on Thursday while presiding over a high-level meeting at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister IT Taimore Talpur, Chairperson Planning and Development Nahid Shah, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIGs and other experts and officers.

Briefing the chief minister, IG Imam said that feasibility study for SSCA project had been approved by the government for Rs10 million and the preparation of PC-I form was in progress. He added that it was a huge project and would be taken up after the completion of its feasibility report.

The chief minister was informed that there were 25,000 CCTV cameras installed at different locations in the city, which were being monitored through a command and control center established at the IG Office.

It was pointed out that a Rs200 million scheme was launched to install 10,000 CCTV cameras at different locations in the city and in other divisional headquarters. The government has allocated Rs10 million for the current financial year.

The chief minister said the SSCA should be established first, so that it could implement various components of the project, including CCTV cameras installation through its expertise. He said that at present, the project was being handled by the Sindh IT Department in collaboration with IT wing of the provincial police department.

“Neither is it the expertise of the home department nor of any other one. Therefore, an independent authority with a DG should be established first,” he said.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah said the draft of SSCA’s establishment was presented in the cabinet, which constituted a committee under Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to review the draft. The committee had suggested some changes in the law, which would be presented in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

The chief minister directed Home Secretary Kazi Kabir to finalise and firm up the recommendations made by the cabinet committee and get them approved from the cabinet for sending it to the assembly.

Sindh Forensic Commission

The home secretary informed the chief minister that 30 acres of land had been acquired for the establishment of Forensic Science Lab in Karachi’s Malir district. The project would be completed in three years.

The main services to be offered by forensic lab include audio visual analysis, computer forensics, crime or death scene investigation, DNA and serology, forensic photography, toxicology, trace chemistry, polygraph, fire arms and tool masks, latent finger prints, pathology, questioned documents, and an explosives lab.

IG Imam said the Sindh Police has already established forensic facilities in Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana. He said that several units pertaining to examination of firearms, questioned documents, fingerprints, vehicles, specialized crime scene, and digital forensics were operational in these labs.

At present, DNA serology facility in Sindh is available at Liaquat University Jamshoro. It was established in 2015. During the last four years, the lab analyzed 1000 cases. Of them, 60% were referred from Karachi and 33% from other districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

It was pointed out at the meeting that 30 acres of land was required for the Forensic Academy and another 30 acres for a hostel and residential colony. Last year, the provincial government released Rs220 million for the project.

The chief minister said the forensic lab project had become a major one. Therefore, Sindh Forensic Commission may be constituted so that it could launch and complete the project with required expertise.

Shah directed the chief secretary to work out all the requirements for establishment of the commission and report them in the next cabinet meeting.

