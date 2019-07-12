Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Seven-year-old killed, two other children injured in Balochistan landmine blast

A seven-year-old child was killed and two others injured after a landmine exploded in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti, Levies Forces said Friday.

The blast took place in the Shamsar area.

Three children were injured in the blast, the law enforcers said, adding that they were rushed to a nearby hospital, but one of them Aijaz Ahmed, 7, succumbed to his injuries.

In November last year, at least four people were injured when a landmine exploded in the Tali Mat area of Dera Bugti.

The blast occurred when a passenger vehicle went over the landmine. It was so loud that the sound of the explosion reverberated in the surrounding areas.

TOPICS:
Balochistan dera bugti landmine blast
 
