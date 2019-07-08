Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Seven-year-old girl rescued by Lahore police, kidnappers arrested

6 hours ago
 

Lahore’s Crime Investigation Agency police recovered on Sunday a seven-year-old girl and arrested two kidnappers in Lahore’s Shafiqabad.

The child was abducted on June 29 while playing outside her house. The kidnappers dropped notes at her house, asking the family for Rs5 million in ransom. They also threatened to kill her.

They took the girl to Hafizabad, the police said.

Related: Two women killed in accident near Karachi’s Kala Pul

The girl’s family staged a protest outside the inspector general’s office against the police’s carelessness and the child’s kidnapping.

“Police officers at the Shafiqabad police station did not cooperate with us. The CIA police took action and arrested the kidnappers,” the girl’s parents said.

The police said that the kidnappers knew the child.  The suspects will be presented before an anti-terrorism court on Monday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
kidnapping Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
recover, kidnapping, Lahore, police, CIA, child kidnap, ransom, sadiqabad, hafizabad
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.