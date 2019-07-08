Seven-year-old girl rescued by Lahore police, kidnappers arrested

Lahore’s Crime Investigation Agency police recovered on Sunday a seven-year-old girl and arrested two kidnappers in Lahore’s Shafiqabad.

The child was abducted on June 29 while playing outside her house. The kidnappers dropped notes at her house, asking the family for Rs5 million in ransom. They also threatened to kill her.

They took the girl to Hafizabad, the police said.

The girl’s family staged a protest outside the inspector general’s office against the police’s carelessness and the child’s kidnapping.

“Police officers at the Shafiqabad police station did not cooperate with us. The CIA police took action and arrested the kidnappers,” the girl’s parents said.

The police said that the kidnappers knew the child. The suspects will be presented before an anti-terrorism court on Monday.

