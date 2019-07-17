Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Seven of a family killed in Ferozewala roof collapse

59 mins ago
 
Their bodies have been retrieved



Seven people of one family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Ferozepur's Kot Abdul Malik early Wednesday morning. 

The neighbours said that a man, his wife, and five children were living in one portion of a two-storey house. They were sleeping at night when the incident occurred.

The rescue teams reached the site in the morning and then retrieved all the bodies from under the rubble. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for their postmortem examination and will be handed over to the deceased's extended family members.

According to the teams, the roof collapsed because of heavy rains in Punjab.

Related: Minor killed, 13 injured as heavy rain lashes Lahore

A minor girl was killed and 13 others were injured in different incidents in Lahore after heavy rains lashed the city Tuesday. The downpour began Monday night and continued intermittently until Tuesday afternoon. Several roads and streets in low-lying areas were inundated.

So far, the city has received 300 millimeters of rain. The Met office has warned of more rain in upper parts of Punjab, including Lahore, over the next two days.

It said a new spell of rain would start from July 23.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
