Seven killed in fight over water in DI Khan

39 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Seven people were killed and three injured after a fight broke out over water in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. 

The incident occurred in Kari Shamozi’s Mangal village. Two groups clashed over water for their crops, according to the police. The dispute was over 40 years old.

The injured and bodies have all been taken to a nearby hospital.

From the Haji Pirzada group, Zahid, Jamal and Tahir were killed and Shahid was injured.

From the Hakim Shah Group, Habibullah, Asmatullah, Ahmed Shah and Abdul Latif were killed while Haji Saleem and Qayyum were injured.

Two of the deceased were brothers.

Tell us what you think:

