Senator Mustafa Khokhar granted bail in police attack case

51 mins ago
 

An additional district and sessions court in Islamabad approved on Tuesday the bail of PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a police attack case. 

He appeared in court alongside his lawyer Chaudhry Khanzada.

A case was filed against him on March 21 and 250 other PPP workers for attacking police personnel and causing a disturbance during Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari’s appearance before a NAB investigation team.

Related: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, PPP Islamabad president get bail in police attack case

The court approved his bail against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million. He has been ordered to submit the amount in three days.

Khokhar was already out on interim bail in the case.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 

 
