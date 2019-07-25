Selection for Pakistan’s space mission to start in Feb 2020

Do you want to be the first Pakistani to be sent to space? If yes, then you are in luck as the government will start the selection process for its space mission from February 2020 onward.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry explained, in a tweet, that 50 people will be shortlisted in the first round and that list will then be narrowed down to 25 and eventually only one person will be sent in 2022. “This will be the biggest space event of our history,” he said.

On October 25, 2018 Chaudhry, who was serving as information minister at the time, announced that Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between a Chinese company and SUPARCO, he said.

Pakistan launched two satellites into orbit using a Chinese launch vehicle last year. The satellites were launched using a Chinese Long March (LM-2C) rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

One of the satellites is a remote sensing satellite (PRSS1) – a dual-purpose Earth observational and optical satellite. With the launch of PRSS1, Pakistan has become one of the few countries to have its own remote sensing satellite in orbit.

The second satellite launched by the same rocket is PAK-TES-1A. It is a scientific experiment satellite developed by SUPARCO to enhance satellite manufacture capabilities in the country.

