HOME > Politics

SC stops re-polling in Dera Bugti’s NA-259

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

The Supreme Court ordered on Friday to stop re-polling in 29 polling stations in Dera Bugti’s NA-259. 

On July 2, the Election Commission had de-notified Jamhoori Wattan Party leader Shahzain Bugti as an MNA and ordered the re-polling.

Bugti challenged the ECP’s orders in the top court. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Azmat Saeed, admitted his petition for hearing.

Hamid Khan, Bugti’s counsel, requested the court to suspend the ECP’s notification and restore his client’s membership of parliament.

However, the judges declined to do so and decided to hear the case after summer vacations in August.

Bugti’s victory in the 2018 election was challenged by Mir Tariq Mehmood Khan Kethran. He had supported the PTI in the election.

Bugti had won the 2018 election with 22,787 votes, while Kethran secured 21,213 votes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
