Sindh chief secretary tasked with resolving KE-KMC dispute

58 mins ago
 

The Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday the Sindh chief secretary to resolve the dispute between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and K-Electric over unpaid bills.

The city government had filed the petition in the court.

During the hearing, Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that even though local body elections were held, the representatives have yet to be given any powers. “How can I pay the bills when we do not have the money?”

Related: Fix your unpaid electricity bill problem, court tells KMC

Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned Akhtar the point of having a mayor who couldn’t even solve problems. “Should the court resolve the electricity bill issue,” he asked. “If you don’t have the money, then shut down everything. Why are you sitting there?”

The counsel for K-Electric informed the court that the KMC owes Rs580 million to the power utility.

Mayor Akhtar said the K-Electric had not paid the rent of cables and poles from 1982 to 1998. It amounts to Rs7 billion, he added.

The Sindh chief secretary informed the court that the city government has paid Rs46 million to K-Electric. He said the K-Electric would be paid another Rs12 million in August.

The court directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting of the representatives of both the entities on Thursday to resolve the issue.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
