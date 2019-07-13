SC fixes petition to investigate Judge Malik video for hearing

The Supreme Court of Pakistan fixed on Friday a petition seeking an investigation into Judge Arshad Malik video scandal for hearing on July 16.

Advocate Ishtiaq Mirza approached the apex court seeking an investigation into the video scandal involving Judge Malik, the accountability court judge who sentenced Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and whom Maryam Nawaz says was pressured into doing so.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and Nasir Butt, who was allegedly seen with Judge Malik in the video, have been made parties in the petition. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Zafaul Haq have also been made parties in the case.

The petitioner also made the federal government and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority parties in his petition.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, will hear the petition on July 16.

The alleged video of the Judge Malik was released by Maryam Nawaz last week.

She claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

But Judge Malik maintains the video clip is not representative of their conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said.

The judge also said that the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during Nawaz’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him. He also called for an investigation into the video.

Taking notice of the matter, Islamabad High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked on Friday the Ministry of Law to immediately issue a notification withdrawing the powers of Judge Malik.

Judge Malik, after being removed from his position as an accountability court judge, was asked by the Ministry of Law to report to the Law Division.