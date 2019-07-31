Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sanjrani can still resign, says Bilawal

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani still has the chance to resign, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari again said at a luncheon hosted by him at Senate’s banquet hall on Wednesday.

The opposition has more support, he said, adding that Sanjrani would be de-seated tomorrow anyway.

“The Senate chairman should resign himself,” Bilawal said in a media talk held after the lunch.

A resolution of no-confidence was submitted against Sanjrani on July 9 along with a requisition to convene the Upper House for a session. The resolution demanded Sanjrani’s removal under Rule 12 (removal of chairman or deputy chairman) of the Senate’s Rules of Procedure. The opposition has already nominated National Party President Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its joint candidate for the Senate chairperson’s office.

Senators will vote on the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani on August 1. The vote will decide if he retains his post or Bizenjo will get appointed as the new chairperson.

Opposition’s joint candidate, Bizenjo, is confident of winning. He said the opposition had nothing to worry about, claiming that he already had the support of 65 opposition senators.

When the ballot boxes open, they will be full of votes for me, Bizenjo said.

But Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz told reporters that it seemed the opposition had accepted defeat.

“They claim to have 66 senators on their side, but they look worried,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
