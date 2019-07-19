Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Samsam Bukhari loses information ministry in Punjab cabinet reshuffle

40 mins ago
 

Information Minister Samsam Bukhari lost the information ministry in Friday’s Punjab cabinet reshuffle. 

He now has the consolidation of holdings ministry. Law Minister Raja Basharat no longer has the local government portfolio, which is now under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Trade and Industry Ministry Mian Aslam Iqbal has been given the additional portfolio of information and Basharrat has the additional portfolios of social welfare and Baitul Maal.  These portfolios were earlier with Ajmal Cheema who has now been made head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team.

Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun lost the tourism ministry to Sports Minister Taimur Khan.

These changes were approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one-day trip to the city on Thursday.

