Sadiqabad train accident death toll rises to 25

The death toll in the July 11 Sadiqabad train accident rose to 25 on Sunday as another passenger succumbed to their injuries.

The victim was admitted at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. Dozens of people are still in the hospital.

Over 90 people were injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 4:30am on July 11 when the Akbar Express crashed into a parked freight train at the Walhar Train Station in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad.

The Akbar Express was going from Lahore to Quetta when it hit the freight train. Six bogies and the engine were completely destroyed. A report submitted to the Pakistan Railways general manager on Thursday said that the driver of the Akbar Express was given the green signal by the Walhar Railway Station’s station master but the train was diverted on the loop track where the freight train was parked.

Railway authorities have blamed the accident on human error.

