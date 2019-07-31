Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Sadiq Sanjrani will remain Senate chairperson, says Sheikh Rasheed

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted that Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani will be able to retain his seat.

A resolution of no-confidence was submitted against Sanjrani on July 9 along with a requisition to convene the Upper House for a session. The resolution demanded Sanjrani’s removal under Rule 12 (Removal of chairman or deputy chairman) of the Senate’s Rules of Procedure. The opposition has already nominated National Party president Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its joint candidate for the Senate chairperson’s office.

Senators will vote on the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani on August 1. The vote will decide if he retains his post or Bizenjo will get appointed as the new chairperson.

Rasheed, while speaking to journalists in Rahim Yar Khan, said that if JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman engages in politics of shuffling then he will be shuffled out from politics.

“The prices have soared because of the thieves who are not willing to part with their money,” he added.

The federal minister remarked that the government will complete its five years in power.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
