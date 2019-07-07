Sunday, July 7, 2019  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sacred Games 2 is likely to release in September: report

53 mins ago
 

Picture: India TV

The second season of Sacred Games is likely to release in September this year, Asian Age reported.

According to report, Saif Ali Khan is in London to shoot his upcoming film Jawani Janeman.

A source told Asian Age that Saif will return to India after finishing Jawani Janeman and begin promoting Sacred Games Season 2.

The first season of the series based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel was co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The Hindi- and English-language show, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte among others, was one of Netflix’s first original series made in India.

“This season will be the baap [father] of the first one,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui said a few months ago. “Even if people know Ganesh Gaitonde, they won’t know what to expect from him.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sacred Games
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.