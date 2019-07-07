Sacred Games 2 is likely to release in September: report

The second season of Sacred Games is likely to release in September this year, Asian Age reported.

According to report, Saif Ali Khan is in London to shoot his upcoming film Jawani Janeman.

A source told Asian Age that Saif will return to India after finishing Jawani Janeman and begin promoting Sacred Games Season 2.

The first season of the series based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel was co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The Hindi- and English-language show, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte among others, was one of Netflix’s first original series made in India.

“This season will be the baap [father] of the first one,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui said a few months ago. “Even if people know Ganesh Gaitonde, they won’t know what to expect from him.”

