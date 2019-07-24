Rihanna just found her mini-me

The singer recently posted a cute photo of a child that looks exactly like her.

Rihanna, just as shocked as her fans, captioned the picture, “Almost dropped my phone, how?” The photo, originally posted by the girl’s mother, Bria Kay, now has 6.1 million likes on Rihanna’s Instagram at the time this report was published.

Other celebrities also had some things to say about the Barbadian singer’s mini-me. A stunned Priyanka Chopra commented, “Wow”, while Snoop Dogg asked, “When did u have a baby?”

Khadijah Haqq, the singer’s best friend, speculated that at least now Rihanna would know what her daughter would look like.

The girl’s mother shared numerous photos of her daughter on her public Instagram account, which show her in different outfits, and curlier hairstyles. A touching tribute to her daughter is what seemingly caught the attention of Rihanna’s fans, who tagged her account and her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty launched in September of 2017, and since then she has been expanding as a mogul and entrepreneurial leader. In May 2019, she became the first black woman to sign a fashion label launch deal with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group.