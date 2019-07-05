Revenue collected from Karachi not being spent on it: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar lamented on Friday that the Sindh government was collecting revenue from Karachi but it was not being spent on the development of the city.

The Karachi mayor said so while holding a press conference at the Old KMC Building on Friday. He said the provincial government took control of revenue departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, due to which it had become difficult to run the corporation’s affairs.

“The KMC cannot be run by the collection of entry ticket fee from Safari Park and Karachi Zoo”, Akhtar said.

He called on the Sindh government to release full share of KMC in octroi and zila tax (OZT) and grant-in-aid, so that the corporation could run its affairs smoothly. The Karachi mayor said the KMC was receiving Rs6 billion less than its fair share a year.

He noted that the provincial government converted the Karachi Building Control Authority into Sindh Building Control Authority and was collecting up to Rs2.5 billion in betterment charges per year. Another Rs16-17 billion were being collected from other different civic departments, Akhtar added.

He said the KMC’s charged parking sites had been reduced to 33, while local tax departments had been handed over to district municipal corporations.

“The KMC is not in a position to pay its electricity bills due to the financial crunch and non-issuance of allocated grant-in-aid from the Sindh government,” the Karachi mayor said.

“The KMC is not even getting the powers it was bestowed with under the Sindh Local Government Ordinance-1979.”

He demanded the Sindh chief minister to explain which departments the KMC should generate its revenues from.

