HOME > Culture

Renowned Urdu poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away in Canada

33 mins ago
 

Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Himayat Ali Shair passed away in Toronto, Canada Tuesday morning. He was 93 years old. 

He suffered from a heart attack.

Shair was born on July 14, 1926, in India’s Aurangabad and later moved to Karachi after partition.

He received the Pride of Performance Award for his services in the promotion of arts and was also given the Nigar Award for his contribution to films.

The poet’s son, Auj-e-Kamal, told SAMAA TV that his father’s funeral will be held in Canada.

Films with his work include Jab Se Dekha Hai Tumhe, Dil Ne Tujhe Maan Liya, Daaman, Ek Tera Sahaara, Kaneez, Mairay Mehboob, Tasveer and Khilonajust to name a few.

TOPICS:
Himayat Ali Shair urdu
 
