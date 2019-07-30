‘Remove all impediments for completion of Green Line BRT’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered the removal of all impediments for completion of Karachi’s Green Line BRT project.

The Sindh chief minister gave these instructions to all the departments concerned, including the transport department and the local government.

He said the project had been delayed far too much already.

All notifications for allotment/handing over of land for depot and other necessary notifications must be issued at the earliest, he said.

This was decided in a meeting held under his chairmanship on Wednesday. It was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Transport Minister Awais Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Planning and Development Chairperson Naheed Shah, World Bank Acting Country Director Melinda Goods, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, SIDCL Chairperson Samar Ali Khan, Green Line project CEO Sauleh Farooqi and other senior officials

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL), a federal government organisation, will handle operations for the project for the first three years under a formal agreement between the Sindh government and SIDCL.

The project’s CEO briefed the meeting about the decision taken by the prime minister to make a formal agreement with the Sindh government and SIDCL. The chief minister approved the proposal and directed the transport department to prepare a draft agreement.

